Zacks.com featured highlights include: CAR, ABC, ADM, DXC and DDS

Chicago, IL – March 12, 2020 - Stocks in this week’s article are Avis Budget Group CAR, AmerisourceBergen Corp. ABC, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM, DXC Technology Co. DXC and Dillard's DDS.

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Fight Coronavirus-Led Market Woes

Markets are in continual distress due to the rapid spread of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19). The uncertainty is further highlighted by the fact that the Cboe Volatility Index, referred to as Wall Street’s fear gauge, so far this year is on pace for a 280% jump, way above the 108% surge recorded during the financial crisis of 2008.

Broker Advice: The Way Forward

In view of the prevalent impasse, the task of designing a portfolio of stocks for lucrative returns is invariably daunting. Furthermore, with a plethora of stocks present in the market at any point of time, spotting potential outperformers is tough for individual investors. In absence of a proper guidance, identifying a sturdy stock is akin to searching for ‘a needle in a haystack’.

Given this backdrop, it is in the best interest of investors to seek guidance from “experts in the field." The concerned experts are brokers who have a deeper insight into what’s happening in a particular company along with their better understanding of the overall sector and the industry.

To attain their objective, they go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations.

Estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock. In fact, a rating upgrade generally leads to stock price appreciation. Similarly, the price of a stock may plummet following a rating downgrade.

Estimates can move north for a number of reasons like favorable earnings performance, a bullish guidance, product launch or any positive macro scenario. To take care of the earnings results, we designed a screen based on improving analyst recommendation and northward estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

