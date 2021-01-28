Zacks.com featured highlights include: Camping World, Antero Resources, Callon Petroleum, Cincinnati Bell and Beacon Roofing Supply

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 28, 2021 – Stocks in this week's article are Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH, Antero Resources Corporation AR, Callon Petroleum Company CPE, Cincinnati Bell Inc. CBB and Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN.

Recent Analyst Upgrades Add Sheen to These 5 Stocks

The gradual re-opening of economies has resulted in an uptick in activities. Evidently, China’s GDP grew 6.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, per the National Bureau of Statistics data. The availability of vaccines to combat the coronavirus and the subsequent commencement of immunization programs across the globe added to this optimism.

Despite this buoyancy, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States and the renewed lockdowns in the UK, Ireland and some other countries in the EU following the detection of a new strain in the United Kingdom that spiked the infection raise a concern and might dampen the recent recovery. This is likely to increase the uncertainty.

Not withstanding this uncertain scenario, investors would like to rake in profits from their portfolio of stocks. However, even in the best of times, it is not easy to individually design a winning basket of stocks as a plethora floods the market at any given point of time. The coronavirus-induced volatile environment makes the task even more herculean.

What's the Way Forward?

Against this backdrop, it is in the best interest of investors to seek guidance from “experts in the field”. The concerned experts are brokers. The opinion of brokers is a valuable guide for investors while taking a call (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock. Broker ratings are backed by sound logic. They have deeper insight into the happenings of a particular company as they directly communicate with management.

They do extensive research on the company’s publicly available financial statements apart from attending conference calls. In a bid to enrich their understanding of a particular stock, they sometimes interact with customers to find out their likes/dislikes about the products and services offered by the company.

Of the three types of brokers/analysts (sell-side, buy-side and independent) present in the investment world, sell-side analysts are most common. Various brokerage firms employ them to provide an unbiased opinion to investors after a thorough research. Buy-side analysts are employed by hedge funds, mutual funds etc. while the independent ones simply sell their reports to investors.

Earnings Estimate Revisions: A Useful Guide

As indicated above, brokers follow stocks under their coverage minutely. They revise their earnings estimates on a stock after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. All the decisions by brokers are supported by solid reason or justification and thus estimate revisions serve as a key determinant in ascertaining a stock price

For instance, an earnings outperformance by a company generally leads to upward estimate revisions with prices moving north. Similarly, lackluster bottom-line results often lead to stock price depreciation. Investors tend to be guided by the direction of estimate revisions and stock price while formulating their investment strategy. To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on improving analyst recommendation and upward estimate revisions of the past four weeks.

Revenue Performance Not to be Ignored

While we talked about the bottom line in detail, the revenue performance should not be overlooked. Actually, according to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more credible for a company than a mere earnings outperformance, especially at a time of revenue weakness due to macroeconomic headwinds like a strong dollar or tepid demand for travel (which will hurt travel-focused companies).

To address the top-line woes, we included in our screen the price/sales ratio, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.

