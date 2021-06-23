Zacks.com featured highlights include: Caleres, Boise Cascade, Best Buy, Chico's FAS and The Allstate Corp

For Immediate Release

5 Stocks Flying High Following Recent Analyst Upgrades

With the second-quarter 2021 earnings season in the offing, investors will look to include a winning basket of stocks in their respective portfolios, which have the potential to surpass earnings expectations in the to-be-reported quarter. This is because an earnings beat more often than not leads to stock price appreciation.

Investors after all are parking out their hard-earned money in the stock market. Naturally, they will want to generate handsome returns for their portfolio. However, the task of designing one's portfolio with potential outperformers is anything but easy.

In fact, equity market tricks are not easy to master with a plethora of stocks flooding the space at any point of time. The task becomes even more difficult when one tries to select a promising portfolio without proper guidance.

A handful of inappropriate stocks can adversely impact his/her returns, thereby ruining the very objective of investing the hard-earned money in the highly unpredictable stock market.

Broker Advice: The Way Forward?

To avoid such a predicament, investors, more often than not rely on the guidance provided by brokers who are deemed experts in the field equipped with thorough knowledge and a clear insight into the nitty gritties of the investment world.

They have at their disposal a lot more information about a company and its prospects than individual investors. Brokers directly communicate with the top management. They also thoroughly study the publicly available documents and attend conference calls.

Since brokers meticulously follow the stocks under their coverage, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. Naturally, their estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.

