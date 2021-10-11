Zacks.com featured highlights include: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, ArcBest, AutoNation, Phillips 66 and Peabody Energy

For Immediate Release

Stocks in this week's article are C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW, ArcBest Corporation ARCB, AutoNation, Inc. AN, Phillips 66 PSX and Peabody Energy Corporation BTU.

Recent Analyst Upgrades Bring These 5 Stocks into the Limelight

With the third-quarter earnings season commencing shortly for most sectors, investors will look to add stocks to their respective portfolios, which have the potential to surpass earnings expectations in the to-be-reported quarter. Generally, an earnings outperformance results in stock price appreciation.

The task of selecting appropriate stocks from a plethora of options available in the stock market at a given point of time is anything but easy. The current scenario of the Delta-variant induced uncertainty made the task even more daunting. The procedure becomes further difficult when one tries to select a winning portfolio without proper guidance.

Time for Some Broker Advice?

In view of these unprecedented times and economic constraints, it is in the best interest of investors to be guided by the experts in the field. The concerned experts are brokers. Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), undertake a thorough research of the stocks that they cover.

They have at their disposal a lot more information on a company and its prospects than individual investors. To attain their objective, they go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Broker opinion should thus act as a valuable guide for investors while deciding their course of action (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock.

Direction of Earnings Estimates Serves as a Proper Pointer

As brokers meticulously follow the stocks in their coverage, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and the cons of an event for the concerned company. Naturally, their estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.

To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on improving broker recommendations and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Do Not Ignore the Top Line

However, designing a strategy based solely on the bottom line is unlikely to lead to a winning approach. Actually, according to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more creditable for a company than a mere earnings outperformance. To address top-line concerns, we included in our screen the price/sales ratio, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.

