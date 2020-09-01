Zacks.com featured highlights include: BXC, DBD, ARCB, CYH and CLW

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 1, 2020 - Stocks in this week’s article are BlueLinx Holdings BXC, Diebold Nixdorf DBD, ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Community Health Systems CYH and Clearwater Paper Corp. CLW.

5 Stocks that Brokers Favor Amid Ongoing Pandemic

The market seems in a good shape despite the persistence of coronavirus woes. The three major stock indexes, namely the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have been rallying of late. In a bid to turn this bullish scenario to their advantage, investors would like to design a winning portfolio of stocks.

However, with a plethora of stocks flooding the market at any point in time, pinpointing winning stocks is by no means an easy task for individual investors. Thus, in absence of proper guidance, identifying a winning stock is like searching ‘a needle in a haystack’ for an investor. The correct direction or advice in this context comes from brokers, who are deemed experts and are equipped with vast knowledge on the field of investment.

Since brokers recommend (buy, sell or hold) a stock only after thoroughly analyzing the respective company’s nitty-gritties, it is but natural for investors to be led by broker-ascertained estimate revisions while determining their choice of stock. The estimate revisions serve as an important indicator regarding the stock price performance. In fact, a rating upgrade generally leads to stock price appreciation. Similarly, the share may plummet following a rating downgrade.

The above write-up clearly suggests that by following brokers’ business acumen and a keen eye for detail, one can arrive at a lucrative portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on an improving analyst recommendation and upward revisions to earnings estimates over the last four weeks.

Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is included as a key criterion for shortlisting the best bets. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy foolproof.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1050420/5-stocks-that-brokers-favor-amid-coronavirus-crisis?art_rec=quote-stock_overview-zacks_news-ID01-txt-1050420

