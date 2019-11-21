Zacks.com featured highlights include: Builders FirstSource, Sonic Automotive, Clearwater Paper, Delek US and Boise Cascade

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 21, 2019 - Stocks in this week’s article are Builders FirstSource BLDR, Sonic Automotive SAH, Clearwater Paper Corp. CLW, Delek US Holdings DK and Boise Cascade Company BCC.

5 Attractive Stocks Post Recent Broker Rating Upgrades

The third-quarter earnings season, which is in its last leg, has so far been impressive with many companies reporting better-than-expected earnings per share. The latest Earnings Preview showed that more than 92% of the S&P 500 companies posted respective financial numbers with 72.7% beating on the bottom line.

Generally, a company’s earnings beat leads to share price appreciation. Given this highly bullish backdrop, investors would like to add some outperformers to their respective portfolios for healthy returns.

However, this task seems daunting with a plethora of companies crowding the market. Moreover, the complexities associated with the stock market make it even more difficult for individual investors to pick profitable stocks for their portfolios in absence of proper guidance.

Pay Attention to Broker Advice

The requisite guidance to design a winning portfolio comes from brokers. The opinion of brokers is highly sought after by investors as they have a clear insight into the complications of the investment world. Consequently, it makes sense for individual investors to be guided by broker advice in order to design a promising portfolio as investors generally do not have access to such detailed and well-researched information.

Brokers revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned stock. Naturally, their stock-related actions (upgrade or downgrade) serve as an invaluable guide as far as fixing the target stock (s) price is concerned.

Estimates can move north for a number of reasons, such as favorable earnings performance, a bullish outlook, product launch or any positive macro scenario. Similarly, lackluster earnings often cause stock price depreciation. Investors tend to be led by the direction of estimate revisions and stock price while formulating their investment strategy.

To take care of the earnings performance, we have designed a screen based on improving analyst recommendation and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

What About Revenues?

While we have talked about the bottom line in detail, the top line (revenue portion) cannot be ignored. Actually, according to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more creditable for a company than a mere earnings outperformance. Therefore, we have included in our screen the price/sales ratio that serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.

