Zacks.com featured highlights include: Big Lots, BBBY, AAR, Beazer Homes and Owens & Minor

Chicago, IL – October 20, 2020 - Stocks in this week’s article are Big Lots BIG, Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, AAR Corp. AIR, Beazer Homes USA BZH and Owens & Minor OMI.

5 Stocks Stealing the Limelight Post-Analyst Upgrades

The primary aim of investors while designing a portfolio of stocks is to garner handsome returns. However, the task is easier said than done. With a plethora of stocks swamping the market at any point of time, chances are high for an investor to make a wrong choice while designing the portfolio in absence of proper guidance and expertise.

Moreover, the time constraint that we all have to confront these days makes the task even more daunting. Picking unsuitable stocks can adversely impact his/her returns, thereby ruining the very objective of investing the hard-earned money in the highly unpredictable stock market.

This is where the knowledge of specialists comes in handy. Experts help investors design a portfolio that promises great returns. They are brokers in the field of investing with in-depth ideas about the stock market. Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), undertake a thorough research of the stocks covered by them.

To that end, they attend company conference calls, interview management personnel, minutely study the company’s publicly available documents among other things. Given such a background, it is no surprise that they are armed with an extensive know-how of the stocks in their portfolio(s). Evidently, it is in the best interests of investors to be guided by the “experts” in the field while making investment decisions (buy, sell or hold).

