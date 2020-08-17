Zacks.com featured highlights include: Big Lots, ArcBest, Diebold Nixdorf, BlueLinx and CNH Industrial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 17, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are Big Lots, Inc. BIG, ArcBest Corporation ARCB, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. BXC and CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI.

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks in Coronavirus-Battered Environment

Lack of proper guidance often pushes one to falter in life. This is true for the investing world as well. In the current coronavirus-led turbulent scenario, an apt direction for individual investors is all the more required as they aim to garner profits irrespective of the surroundings. After all, no one wishes to see his/her hard-earned money go down the drain in want of judicious decisions. Such a faux pas could happen if inappropriate stocks enter a stakeholder’s basket of choice.

Although this is a concern at all times, it is even more crucial in the current troubled environment. To avoid such indiscretions, it is in the best interest of investors to be guided by the experts in the arena of investing.

These exponents are brokers as they are equipped with well-researched information on the stocks they cover. Such investment specialists take conference calls and attend company presentations as well as interact with the management.

Brokers revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the merits and demerits of an event for the concerned stock. Naturally, their stock-related actions (upgrade or downgrade) serve as a valuable pointer as far as fixing the target price of a stock (s) is concerned. Given their thorough understanding of the stock market as highlighted in this write-up, it is only prudent for investors to pay heed to brokers’ advice in planning a winning portfolio.

We designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on the improving analyst recommendation and upward revisions to earnings estimates over the last four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it has also been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, thereby making the strategy foolproof.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1042162/5-brokerfriendly-stocks-in-coronavirusbattered-environment

