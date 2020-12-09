Zacks.com featured highlights include: Beazer Homes USA, Kohl's, Party City Holdco, Caleres and Dillard's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 9, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH, Kohl's Corporation KSS, Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY, Caleres, Inc. CAL and Dillard's, Inc. DDS.

5 Stocks to Keep Tabs on Analyst Upgrades

Lack of proper guidance often induces stumbling blocks in life. The same holds true for the investing world as well. With a plethora of stocks flooding the market at a particular point of time, choosing stocks to design a winning portfolio becomes a herculean task without a word of advice from experts in the investing space. After all, investors are shelling out their hard-earned money into the unpredictable stock market and certainly won’t like to see the same go down the drain by making wrong choices.

The current uncertain scenario makes it all the more imperative for individual investors to be guided by experts.

The experts in the investing world are brokers who possess a thorough understanding of the stock market. They have deeper insight into what's happening in a particular company as they directly communicate with its management. They also talk directly to customers at times to gauge what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by the company. Moreover, they go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations.

Since brokers indulge in detailed research work, the question of their actions being arbitrary does not arise. Estimate revisions also serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock. In fact, an increase in estimates normally leads to stock price appreciation and vice versa.

Given the above backdrop, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendations and upward revisions to earnings estimates over the last four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is also included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, thereby making the strategy foolproof.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1143481/5-stocks-to-keep-tabs-on-following-analyst-rating-upgrade

