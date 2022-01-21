Zacks.com featured highlights include: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., United Rentals Inc., Valley National Bancorp, Crown Castle International Corp. and Berry Global Group, Inc

For Immediate Release

Stocks in this week's article are Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN), United Rentals Inc. URI, Valley National Bancorp VLY, Crown Castle International Corp. CCI and Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY

Solid Sales Growth Makes These 5 Stocks Attractive Picks

Robust sales growth is one of the most important characteristics of potential winners in the market. The companies that emphasize sales management have a competitive edge, as strong sales usually translate to improved profitability.

With regard to this, stocks like Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., United Rentals Inc., Valley National Bancorp, Crown Castle International Corp. and Berry Global Group, Inc. are worth investing in.

While assessing business growth, revenues are often more monitored than earnings. This is because investors want to make sure whether a business can generate more sales over time to cater to an expanding customer base.

Stable or declining sales growth indicates obstacles at the company. Stagnant companies may generate near-term profit but not enough growth to attract new investors. Without impressive revenue growth, bottom-line improvement may not be sustainable over a longer term.

Yet, sales growth alone doesn’t indicate much about a company’s future performance. Though it provides investors an insight into product demand and pricing power, a huge sales number is not necessarily translated into profits.

Hence, taking into consideration a company’s cash position and its sales number can prove to be a more dependable investment strategy. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow give a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and potential investments. Also, an adequate cash position suggests that revenues are channeled in the right direction.

