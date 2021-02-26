Zacks.com featured highlights include: Aviat Networks, Danaos Corp, PDC Energy, Navios Maritime and Herc Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 26, 2021 – Stocks in this week's article are Aviat Networks Inc. AVNW, Danaos Corporation DAC, PDC Energy Inc. PDCE, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Defying Market Volatility

Wall Street has been grappling with volatility since last week. Although the overall movement of the market has remained northbound so far this year after an impressive rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020, volatility has been rife in the first two months of 2021 resulting in market fluctuations.

January's volatility was the result of a typical trading practice in which a few key heavily shorted stocks by hedge fund giants were favored by a group of individual investors organized via Reddit’s wallstreetbets forum. However, in February, volatility resulted from lingering problems in the U.S. labor market, spike in benchmark Treasury Note yield and inflationary expectations.

On Feb 18, the Department of Labor reported that weekly jobless claims for the week ended Feb 13 rose 13,000 to 861,000, the highest level in a month, and above the consensus estimate of 766,000. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, weekly jobless claims were hovering at around 200,000.

Inflation expectations are currently at the highest level since 2014 as market participants are discounting the effects of the ongoing nationwide deployment of COVID-19 vaccines and President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion fresh coronavirus-aid package.

Wall Street's northbound journey so far this year after an astonishing rally defying coronavirus-led devastations has prompted investors to shift the allotment of funds from safe-haven government bonds to risky equities. This has resulted is soaring yields on long-term U.S. sovereign bonds.

At this stage, wouldn’t it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?

Sounds Good? Here’s How to Execute It:

One should primarily target stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or else it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks that are capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1269200/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-defying-market-volatility

