Zacks.com featured highlights include: Atlas Air Worldwide, Diebold Nixdorf, Clearwater Paper, DXC Technology Company and AAR

Chicago, IL – April 30, 2020

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Counter Coronavirus Jitters

With the market being rattled by the coronavirus pandemic, it is of little surprise that the first-quarter earnings season has been lackluster so far. As a consequence, airline giant Delta incurred its first quarterly loss since 2010 due to depleted passenger revenues. Moreover, most companies withdrew their projections for the current year due to the prevalent uncertainty.

The oil price plunge further added to the woes. In fact, many energy companies resorted to dividend cuts. Naturally, such an unprecedented crisis is keeping investors on edge as they fear that their hard-earned money invested in the stock market may go down the drain in the wake of such challenging times.

To avoid such untoward events, it is in the best interest of investors to get proper guidance from brokers who are deemed experts in the investment field.Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), have at their disposal a lot more information on a company’s profile and its prospects than individual investors.

To fulfill their objectives, they go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Broker opinion should thus act as a valuable manual for investors while deciding their course of action (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock.

Direction of Earnings Estimates: A Winning Pointer

Since brokers meticulously follow the stocks in their coverage, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. The estimate revisions serve as an important indicator regarding the price of a stock.

For example, an earnings outperformance by a company generally leads to upward estimate revisions with prices moving north. Similarly, below-par earnings often induce stock price depreciation. Investors tend to be guided by the direction of estimate revisions and stock price performance while formulating their investment strategy.

To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on improving analyst recommendation and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Top-Line Consideration

However, designing a strategy based solely on the bottom line is unlikely to result in a winning strategy. Actually, according to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more creditable for a company than a mere earnings outperformance, especially in an environment of revenue weakness. To address top-line concerns, we included in our screen the price/sales ratio, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.

