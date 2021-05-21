Zacks.com featured highlights include: Atlas Air Worldwide, Cross Country Healthcare, Beazer Homes, The Children's Place and Century Communities

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 21, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH, The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE and Century Communities, Inc. CCS.

Broker Rating Upgrades Add Prosperity to These 5 Stocks

While designing a basket of stocks, investors are guided by their sole motive of generating handsome returns from the same. They are after all parking their hard-earned money into the stock market and never want to see it getting wasted, particularly in such uncertain times.

However, the task of building a winning portfolio is easier said than done as grasping the vagaries of the stock market is no cakewalk and one needs thorough knowledge to rake in profits from the space. This is where some guidance comes in handy.

To get proper assistance, investors often fall back on expert advice while arriving at their investment decision (buy, sell or hold). The exponents in the field of investing are brokers. This is because brokers have at their disposal a lot more information on a company and its prospects than individual investors.

Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), embark on a detailed research of the stocks covered by them. They go through minute nitty-gritty of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Therefore, the opinion of brokers can act as a valuable guide for investors.

Since brokers meticulously follow the stocks in their coverage, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. Thus, their estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.

For example, an earnings outperformance by a company generally leads to upward estimate revisions with prices moving north. Similarly, lackluster earnings often lead to stock price depreciation. Investors tend to be guided by the direction of estimate revisions and stock movement while formulating their investment strategy.

Making the Most of Broker Opinions

The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker actions, one can arrive at a lucrative portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendations and upward earnings estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is included as a key parameter. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company's top line, making the strategy highly effective.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

