Zacks.com featured highlights include: Atlas Air, Mesa Air, Atlas Technical Consultants, The Children's Place and DICK'S Sporting Goods

Stocks in this week's article are Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW, Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA, Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ATCX, The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE and DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS.

5 Stocks Worth a Look Following Upgrade by Brokers

Irrespective of the prevalence of economic volatility, investors strive to design a portfolio of stocks that will fetch them lucrative returns. As they are parking their hard-earned money in the stock market, they naturally do not want to see it going down the drain, especially in the current uncertain times. However, the task is easier said than done because selecting the right basket of stocks from a plethora of choices at any point of time is no cakewalk.

In want of proper guidance, identifying a winning stock is akin to searching ‘a needle in a haystack’, for an investor. The astute piece of advice in this respect comes from brokers who are deemed experts, equipped with in-depth knowledge and a sharp acumen as far as the field of investing is concerned.

Brokers go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Since brokers follow the stocks under their coverage in great detail, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. Estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.

To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on improving analyst recommendations and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Revenue Performance not to be Ignored

According to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more creditable for a company than a mere earnings outperformance, especially in an environment of revenue weakness due to macroeconomic headwinds like a strong dollar or lackluster demand for travel (which will hurt travel-focused companies). Therefore, one must take the top-line performance into consideration as well while formulating a successful strategy. We included in our screen the price/sales ratio as well, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.

