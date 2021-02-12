Zacks.com featured highlights include: ArcBest Corp, Archer Daniels Midland, Antero Resources, Beacon Roofing Supply and Beazer Homes USA

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 12, 2021 – Stocks in this week's article are ArcBest Corporation ARCB, Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, Antero Resources Corporation AR, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN and Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH.

5 Stocks to Watch for Post-Recent Analyst Upgrades

The fourth-quarter earnings season is well past its halfway mark and the picture so far looks healthy and hints at the gradual recovery of the overall economic scenario from the crippling coronavirus woes. The latest earnings outlook article indicates that of the total 333 S&P 500 companies already reported results, 80.8% delivered better-than-expected earnings per share.

Generally, earnings beat by a company generally leads to an appreciation in its stock price. Against this backdrop, investors would like to add outperformers to their respective portfolios for healthy returns.

However, with a plethora of earnings reports flooding the market during this reporting cycle, pinpointing only the winners is by no means an easy task for individual investors. In absence of proper guidance, identifying a promising stock is akin to searching 'a needle in a haystack', for a prospective stakeholder. Handy tips or a piece of rewarding advice in this respect come from brokers who are deemed experts, equipped with vast knowledge on the field of investing.

Of the three types of brokers/analysts (sell-side, buy-side and independent) present in the investment world, sell-side analysts are most common. Brokers, irrespective of their type, attend company conference calls/presentations and scrutinize every detail available in the public domain before advising investors about their course of action (buy, sell or hold a stock). Considering their know-how and profound understanding of the stocks in the realm of investment, it is a no-brainer that investors should pay heed to broker advice to garner the maximum from their portfolios.

To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on bettering analyst recommendations and northbound estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Value the Top Line

To design a winning strategy, it is not wise to consider only the bottom line. In fact, according to some market watchers, a top-line outperformance is more creditable for a stock than a bottom-line beat under certain circumstances. Therefore, to make the earnings strategy full-proof, one needs to address the revenue concerns as well. We considered the price/sales ratio, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric, for screening stocks.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1261861/5-stocks-to-watch-out-for-post-recent-upgrade-by-analysts

