Zacks.com featured highlights include: ArcBest, Atlas Air, Caleres, Arch Resources and Peabody Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 3, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW, Caleres, Inc. CAL, Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH and Peabody Energy Corporation BTU.

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Buy Amid the Omicron Scare

News about the spread of Omicron, the latest variant of coronavirus, dampened investors’ sentiments. Following the detection of this new variant, which was first identified in South Africa, the United States decided to suspend and restrict the entry of foreign nationals into the country. However, the restriction will be applicable only if the passengers were in South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi and Eswatini during a fortnight preceding their entry into the United States. To worsen the situation, the Fed chairman’s comment on the likely acceleration of the bond-buy tapering process dashed market participants’ hopes to a great extent.

However, irrespective of the market conditions, investors strive to design a winning portfolio of stocks. They, after all, are putting their hard-earned money into the stocks. Amid the prevalent confusion, it is almost impossible for individual investors to come up with a promising basket of stocks without proper guidance. Therefore, it is in the best interest of investors to seek advice from the “experts in the field."

Who Are These Experts & Why is Their Advice Important?

The concerned experts are brokers. Brokers have a deeper insight into what’s happening in a particular company along with better understanding of the overall sector and the industry.

To attain their objective, they go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Since brokers follow the stocks under their coverage in great detail, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. Estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.

Broker opinion should thus act as a valuable guide for investors while deciding their course of action (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1834228/5-broker--friendly-stocks-to-buy-amid-the-omicron-scare

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.