Zacks.com featured highlights include: ARCB, BG, AXL, CCRN and BZH

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 24, 2020 - Stocks in this week’s article are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Bunge Ltd. BG, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Beazer Homes USA BZH.

5 Stocks to Keep an Eye On Following Brokerage Upgrades

While designing their portfolio of stocks, investors are guided by the sole motive of raking in handsome profits. After all, investors put in their hard-earned money into the stock market and no one likes it to go down the drain.

But designing a winning portfolio of stocks is by no means an easy task for individual investors as the stock market is hounded by uncertainties. Moreover, with a plethora of stocks flooding the market at any point of time, the task identifying promising stocks can be daunting in absence of proper guidance.

The requisite expert advice comes from brokers who have a thorough understanding of the stock market. They have deeper insight into what's happening in a particular company as they directly communicate with its management. They also talk directly to customers at times to gauge what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by a certain company.

They also go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Since brokers indulge in extensive research, so the question of their actions being arbitrary does not arise. Therefore, it is prudent for investors to pay heed to such well-researched information for designing their basket of stocks.

Since brokers meticulously follow the stocks under their coverage, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. The estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.

For example, an earnings outperformance by a company generally leads to upward estimate revisions with prices moving north. Similarly, lackluster earnings often lead to stock price depreciation.

Given the above backdrop, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on better analyst recommendation and northbound revisions to earnings estimates over the last four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is also included in. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, thereby making the strategy foolproof.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1106818/5-stocks-to-keep-an-eye-on-following-upgrade-by-brokers

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.