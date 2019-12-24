Zacks.com featured highlights include: American Airlines, WESCO, American Axle, California Resources and Boise Cascade

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 23, 2019 - Stocks in this week’s article are American Airlines AAL, WESCO International WCC, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL, California Resources Corp. CRC and Boise Cascade Company BCC.

5 Stocks to Watch for Post-Analyst Upgrades

Faltering in life due to improper guidance is not unusual. The same is true for the investing world. With a plethora of stocks flooding the market at any point of time, it is difficult for an investor to make the right choice while designing one’s portfolio, unless guided by the “experts” in this field.

These “experts” are brokers equipped with detailed knowledge about the space. Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), have access to a lot more information on a company and its prospects than individual investors. Consequently, brokers’ opinions act as valuable guide for investors while deciding their course of action (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock.

Earnings Estimate Revisions – A Useful Pointer

Since brokers indulge in thorough research, the question of their actions being arbitrary does not arise. The direction of the estimate revisions acts as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock. In fact, a rating upgrade normally leads to stock-price appreciation and vice versa.

One of the well-accepted investment strategies is to maintain a diversified portfolio, in order to generate handsome returns irrespective of the market conditions. For instance, in the face of extremely low oil prices, analysts adopt a bullish stance on airline stocks and consequently raise estimates. Naturally, adding such stocks to one’s portfolio in such a scenario might prove to be a winning strategy.

To take care of the earnings performance, we have designed a screen based on improving analyst recommendation and upward estimate revisions over the past four weeks.

What About Revenues?

While we have talked about the bottom line in detail, the top line (revenue portion) cannot be ignored. Notably, according to many market watchers a revenue beat is more creditable for a company than a mere earnings outperformance. To address top-line concerns, we have included the price/sales ratio in our screen that serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/683951/5-stocks-to-watch-out-for-post-recent-analyst-upgrades

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.