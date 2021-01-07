Zacks.com featured highlights include: Alphatec, Fidus Investment and Blue Bird Corp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 7, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC, Fidus Investment Corp. FDUS and Blue Bird Corp. BLBD.

3 Stocks to Consider for Earnings Acceleration in 2021

After a tumultuous 2020, which nevertheless ended on a strong note, investors are now quite optimistic about a brighter 2021. And the best way to make the most of this year is by investing in stocks that boast earnings growth. Needless to say, from the top brass to research analysts, earnings growth interests all. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Notably, earnings are essentially revenues that the company generates after deducting the cost of production over a given period of time.

Earnings acceleration, however, works even better when it comes to boosting the stock price. Studies have shown that majority of stocks had seen acceleration in earnings before a rally in stock price. Basically, earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in earnings of a company. In other words, if the rate of a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth increases within a stipulated frame of time, it can be referred to as earnings acceleration.

In case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. But, earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t caught the attention of investors yet, which once secured will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both direction and magnitude of growth rates.

Increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period of time. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may at times drag prices down.

This is the reason why earnings acceleration should be viewed as a key metric for share price outperformance and a preferred criterion for investors to select stocks this year.

