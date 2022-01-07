Zacks.com featured highlights include: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Berry Global, Boise Cascade, Bunge Ltd. and Caleres

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 7, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Academy Sports and Outdoors ASO, Berry Global BERY, Boise Cascade BCC, Bunge Ltd. BG and Caleres CAL.

5 Broker-Friendly Investment Options to Welcome 2022

With COVID-19 cases rising exponentially in most countries across the globe, including the United States, the economic recovery, witnessed last year, is feared to take a beating this time. Apart from the spike in infection, supply-chain woes pose another challenge to the U.S. economy.

Volatility and uncertainty is likely to be prevalent at least in the near term. Given this scenario, it seems prudent for investors to add stocks to their portfolios that are upgraded by brokers and are also witnessing upward earnings estimate revisions. Stocks like Academy Sports and Outdoors, Berry Global, Boise Cascade, Bunge Ltd. and Caleres fit the bill and should grace the portfolios of investors.

Why Is Broker Advice Necessary?

With a plethora of stocks flooding the market from various industries at any point of time, it is almost impossible for individual investors to come up with a winning portfolio of stocks without proper guidance. Therefore, it is in the best interest of investors to seek advice from “experts in the field."

Brokers go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Since brokers follow the stocks in their coverage in great detail, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. Estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.

To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on improving analyst recommendations and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Do Not Ignore the Top Line

However, designing a strategy based solely on the bottom line is unlikely to result in a winning approach. According to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more creditable for a company than a mere earnings outperformance, especially in an environment of revenue weakness due to macroeconomic headwinds. To address top-line concerns, we included the price/sales ratio in our screen, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1848589/5-broker-friendly-investment-options-as-we-welcome-2022

