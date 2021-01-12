Zacks.com featured highlights include: ABM Industries, ManpowerGroup, Builders FirstSource, Signet Jewelers and Tenet Healthcare

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 12, 2021 – Stocks in this week's article are ABM Industries Incorporated ABM, ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN, Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR, Signet Jewelers Limited SIG and Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC.

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks in View Amid COVID-Led Economic Gloom

It is a well-known fact that the advent of coronavirus last year has slowed down economic activities so far. The COVID-led disruptions hurt almost all corners of the investment world with investors on the edge due to prevalent uncertainties.

This unprecedented crisis is unlikely to end any time soon even though vaccines to combat this deadly disease are now available in the market. With immunization programs having started in a few countries only thus far, it will take a while before inoculating the entire global population. Further adding to the woes is the discovery of a new COVID strain in the United Kingdom last month.

Despite this topsy-turvy scenario, investors will aim for a winning portfolio of stocks so that they garner lucrative returns. Amid the prevalent confusion, it is almost impossible for individual investors to come up with a promising portfolio of stocks without proper guidance. Therefore, it is in their best interest to seek advice from "experts in the field".

The concerned experts are brokers who irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent) embark on a thorough research of the stocks under their coverage. They have at their disposal a lot more information on a company and its prospects than individual investors.

To this end, they go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. As a result, a broker's opinion should act as a valuable guide for investors while deciding their course of action (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock.

The action of brokers is by no means arbitrary and is indeed guided by sound logic. Thus, the direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.

For example, a company's earnings beat generally leads to upward estimate revisions with prices moving north. Similarly, a stock may fall out of analysts' favor due to adverse events like pipeline failure (for a biotech player). Earnings estimate cut by brokers often causes stock price depreciation. Naturally, investors will dump such stocks on the basis of broker assessment.

Revenue Performance not to be Ignored

According to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more creditable for a company than a mere earnings outperformance, especially in an environment of revenue weakness due to macroeconomic headwinds like a strong dollar or lackluster demand for travel (which will weigh on travel-focused companies). Therefore, one must take the top-line performance into consideration as well while formulating a winning strategy. We included in our screen the price/sales ratio, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1244648/5-broker-friendly-stocks-in-view-amid-covid-led-economic-gloom

