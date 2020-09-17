Zacks.com featured highlights include: ABM Industries, Brighthouse Financial, Callon Petroleum, Big Lots and Bed Bath & Beyond

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 17, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are ABM Industries Incorporated ABM, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF, Callon Petroleum Company CPE, Big Lots, Inc. BIG and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY.

Stocks to Put on Your Watchlist on New Analyst Upgrades

It is a well-known fact that the equity market is not easy to master as it is associated with varying degrees of uncertainties/complexities. Consequently, it is next to impossible for individual investors to design a winning portfolio of stocks without proper guidance.

With a plethora of stocks flooding the market at any given point of time, identifying a solid stock in absence of any expert advice is akin to searching a needle in a haystack for an investor. The right direction in this respect comes from brokers, who are deemed specialists, equipped with vast knowledge on the field of investing.

Brokers attend company conference calls/presentations and scrutinize every detail available publicly before counseling investors about their course of action (buy, sell or hold a stock). They revise a stock’s earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. Their action is certainly not arbitrary or illogical. Thus, the estimate revisions serve as an important yardstick regarding the price of a stock.

In view of their proficiency and profound understanding of stocks and the vagaries of the investing world, it is a no-brainer that investors should pay heed to brokers’ advice to generate the maximum returns from their portfolios.

Winning Strategy

The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker actions, one can arrive at a lucrative portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendations and upward revisions to earnings estimates over the last four weeks.

Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric, it is included in analyst information. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy foolproof.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1059083/5-stocks-to-be-on-your-watchlist-post-recent-analyst-upgrade

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.