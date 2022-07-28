Zacks.com featured highlights Immunocore Holdings, Franklin Covey, Ardmore Shipping, StoneX and Alliance Resource

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 28, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR, Franklin Covey Co. FC, Ardmore Shipping Corp. ASC, StoneX Group Inc. SNEX, and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP.

5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Gain From July Rally

Wall Street has been witnessing a welcome rally in July after reeling under severe volatility in the first half of 2022. This is happening despite the fact that the consumer price index (CPI) soared to its 41-year high in June and a section of economists and financial experts warned that the Fed may hike the benchmark lending rate by 1% in the July FOMC.

Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have tumbled 12.6%, 17.7% and 26.1%, respectively. From their all-time highs, these indexes have tanked 14%, 18.3% and 28.7%, respectively.

However, month to date, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have gained 3.2%, 3.6% and 4.8%, respectively. From their 52-week lows recorded on Jun 16 or Jun 17, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have rallied 7.1%, 7.8% and 9.4%, respectively. By any means, these are substantial recoveries.

In line with the July rally, a handful of stocks have also shown price strength. These stocks are likely to gain in the near term buoyed by a favorable Zacks Rank. Five of them are — Immunocore Holdings plc, Franklin Covey Co., Ardmore Shipping Corp., StoneX Group Inc., and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

Here’s How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to a mere seven.

Let’s discuss five out of these seven stocks:

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company. IMCR is engaged in the development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease.

The stock price of Immunocore has jumped 33% in the past four weeks. IMCR has an expected earnings growth rate of 34.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the last 30 days.

Franklin Covey is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. FC provides consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective.

The stock price of Franklin Covey has climbed 30.2% in the past four weeks. FC has an expected earnings growth rate of 26% for the current year (ending August 2022). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 39.1% over the last 30 days.

Alliance Resource is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. ARLP currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of its mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines.

Alliance Resource produces a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers.

The stock price of ARLP has appreciated 15.4% in the past four weeks. Alliance Resource has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the last 30 days.

Ardmore Shipping is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. ASC provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters.

Ardmore Shipping provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

The stock price of ASC has surged 14.4% in the past four weeks. Ardmore Shipping has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 30 days.

StoneX operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the market ecosystem worldwide. SNEX’s Institutional segment provides equity trading services to institutional clients; and originates, structures, and places debt instruments in capital markets worldwide.

StoneX’s Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

The stock price of SNEX has advanced 11.2% in the past four weeks. StoneX has an expected earnings growth rate of 37.4% for the current year (ending September 2022). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.2% over the last 30 days.

