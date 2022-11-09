Zacks.com featured highlights H&R Block, ParkerHannifin, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Insperity and McKesson

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 9, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are H&R Block Inc. HRB, ParkerHannifin Corp. PH, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM, Insperity Inc. NSP and McKesson Corp. MCK.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Cheer You Up This Holiday Season

Dividend investing remains a popular strategy for investors even in the face of rising yields. The Fed has raised interest rates by 75 bps for the fourth consecutive time. This is the sixth rate hike this year and has pushed the yields to elevated levels.

Although dividend does not offer dramatic price appreciation, the strategy is a major source of consistent income for investors to create wealth when returns from the equity market are at risk. Currently, the stock market is struggling with low economic growth, slowing payroll growth and four-decade-high inflation.

Stocks with a strong history of dividend growth year over year form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — H&R Block Inc., ParkerHannifin Corp., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Insperity Inc. and McKesson Corp. — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio ahead of the holiday season.

Why Dividend Growth?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that dividend increase is likely in the future.

Moreover, a history of dividend growth year over year leads to a healthy portfolio with greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend paying stocks or those with high yields. Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

Here are five of the 21 stocks that fit the bill:

Missouri-based H&R Block is a leading provider of tax preparation services. The company provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself tax solutions and other products and services associated with income tax return preparation in the United States, Canada and Australia. H&R Block saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 4 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending June 2023) and delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.4% in the past four quarters.

H&R Block has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ohio-based ParkerHannifin is a global diversified manufacturer of motion & control technologies and systems. It provides precision-engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The stock saw solid earnings estimate revision of 10 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending June 2023) and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 0.05%.

ParkerHannifin has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

Illinois-based Archer-Daniels is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products. ADM has seen a solid earnings estimate revision of 63 cents for this year and has an expected earnings growth rate of 42.58%.

Archer-Daniels has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A.

Texas-based Insperity provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to improve business performance. The company seen a solid earnings estimate revision of 35 cents for this year and has an expected earnings growth rate of 34.2% for this year.

Insperity has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

California-based McKesson is a health care services and information technology company. The stock has seen a solid earnings estimate revision of 34 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending March 2023) and has an expected earnings growth rate of 4.5%.

McKesson has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2015263/top-5-dividend-stocks-to-cheer-you-up-this-holiday-season

