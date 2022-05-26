Zacks.com featured highlights H&R Block, Diamondback Energy, Westlake Chemical, The Kroger and Extra Space Storage

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 26, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are H&R Block Inc. HRB, Diamondback Energy FANG, Westlake Chemical Corp. WLK, The Kroger Co. KR and Extra Space Storage EXR.

5 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Outperform Amid Volatility

Dividend investing has been in vogue amid bouts of volatility and uncertainty over sky-high inflation, rising interest rates and a dampening economic outlook. This is especially true as these are major sources of consistent income for investors in any type of market though they do not offer dramatic price appreciation.

In particular, focusing on the growth level in this strategy leads to higher returns. Stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — H&R Block Inc., Diamondback Energy, Westlake Chemical Corp., The Kroger Co. and Extra Space Storage — that could be compelling picks in the current market trends.

Here are the five of the 20 stocks that fit the bill:

Missouri-based H&R Block is a leading provider of tax preparation services. The company provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other products and services associated with income tax return preparation in the United States, Canada and Australia. H&R Block saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 32 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending June 2022) and delivered an average earnings surprise of 21.04% in the past four quarters.

H&R Block has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of B.

Texas-based Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company, with a primary focus on the Permian Basin. FANG saw a solid earnings estimate revision of $1.06 over the past 30 days for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 123.2%.

Diamondback Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

Texas-based Westlake Chemical is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products. It has seen a solid earnings estimate revision of $2.09 for this year over the past one month and has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.4%.

Westlake Chemical has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of B.

Ohio-based The Kroger operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates a combination of food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores and price impact warehouses. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 8 cents for the fiscal year (ending January 2023) and has an expected earnings growth rate of 4.08%.

Kroger has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

Utah-based Extra Space is a notable name in the self-storage industry. This real estate investment trust offers an array of well-located storage units to its customers, including boat storage, recreational vehicle storage and business storage. Extra Space saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 15 cents over the past 30 days for this year and has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.79%.

Extra Space has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

