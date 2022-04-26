Zacks.com featured highlights HighPeak Energy, Lantheus Holdings, SilverBow Resources, Allegheny Technologies and Veritiv

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 26, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are HighPeak Energy Inc. HPK, Lantheus Holdings Inc. LNTH, SilverBow Resources Inc. SBOW, Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI and Veritiv Corp.VRTV.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength in a Capricious Market

Wall Street is in the grip of volatility again in April after a good rally in March. Overall, U.S. stock markets have been reeling under severe volatility since the beginning of 2022 barring the second half of March.

Several measures of inflation, such as, CPI, PPI and PCE price index remained elevated at a 40-year high and are showing no signs of a downtrend. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China and the lingering war between Russia and Ukraine have delayed any improvement in pandemic-led devastation of the global supply-chain system.

Recently, Fed chairman Jerome Powell, in an IMF event, gave signals that the central bank is likely to raise the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points in its May FOMC and may be in June too. Fed hiked the lending rate by 25 basis points in its March FOMC.

On Apr 6, the Fed released the minutes of its March FOMC. Fed officials almost unanimously agreed that the central bank must reduce the size of its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet by around $95 per month starting May.

Most U.S. corporations have expressed their severe concerns regarding skyrocketing inflation, which significantly raised the input cost of businesses. A large section of market experts and economists have triggered an alarm bell that soaring inflation, a higher interest rate regime and a more-than-expected hawkish Fed will put the U.S. economy in stagflation in the near future.

At this juncture, a handful of stocks have shown price strength recently. Five of them are — HighPeak Energy Inc., Lantheus Holdings Inc., SilverBow Resources Inc., Allegheny Technologies Inc. and Veritiv Corp.

Here's How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Let's discuss our five picks:

HighPeak Energy is an oil and natural gas company. HPK is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. HighPeak Energy 's assets are primarily located in Howard County TX.

The stock price of HighPeak Energy has soared 67.5% in the past four weeks.

HPK has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 3.4% over the last 7 days.

Lantheus Holdings is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. LNTH serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers.

The stock price of Lantheus Holdings has surged 16.9% in the past four weeks. LNTH has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 2% over the last 30 days.

SilverBow Resources is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. SBOW's primary project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields.

The stock price of SilverBow Resources has advanced 5.2% in the past four weeks. SBOW has an expected earnings growth rate of 64.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 38.8% over the last 7 days.

Allegheny Technologies is a diversified specialty materials producer. ATI is likely to benefit from strength in the high-performance Materials & Components segment and demand growth in the Forgings business. Higher selling prices and increased market demand are also driving results in the Advanced Alloys & Solutions unit.

Allegheny Technologies is also focused on improving the cost structure. The company has efficiently managed capital expenditure, by adjusting its capital spending to meet the new demand levels. ATI is in the process of finishing several self-funded capital projects. ATI's exit from low-margin standard stainless sheet products is also expected to drive margins in its Advanced Alloys & Solutions segment.

The stock price of Allegheny Technologies has gained 2.3% in the past four weeks. ATI has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 2.9% over the last 7 days.

Veritiv operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally.

The stock price of Veritiv has risen 0.7% in the past four weeks. VRTV has an expected earnings growth rate of 63.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 4.6% over the last 30 days.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1906622/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-in-a-capricious-market

