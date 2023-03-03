Zacks.com featured highlights Hershey's, ParkerHannifin, Interpublic Group, Microchip Technology and McKesson

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 3, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are The Hershey Company HSY, ParkerHannifin Corp. PH, The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG, Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP and McKesson Corp. MCK.

5 Smart Beta Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Steady Gains

The prospect of higher interest rates for longer than anticipated and rising bond yields have diminished the appeal for dividend stocks. Yet, applying some smart beta strategies to the dividend investing world could fetch higher returns.

This is because the strategy helps to capture market inefficiencies in a transparent way by adding extra metrics like volatility, revenues, earnings, momentum and other fundamental factors to the market cap or rules-based indices. And nothing seems better than picking the dividend growth strategy.

We have selected five dividend growth stocks — The Hershey Company, ParkerHannifin Corp., The Interpublic Group of Companies, Microchip Technology Inc. and McKesson Corp. — that could be solid choices for your portfolio.

Why Dividend Growth Strategy?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.

Moreover, a history of dividend growth year over year leads to a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend paying stocks or those with high yields. Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

Here are five of the 24 stocks that fit the bill:

Pennsylvania-based Hershey is the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America as well as a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The company saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 42 cents over the past 30 days for this year, with estimated growth of 10.2%.

At present, HSY has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ohio-based ParkerHannifin is a global diversified manufacturer of motion & control technologies and systems. It provides precision-engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The stock saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 44 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending June 2023) and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 4.5%.

ParkerHannifin has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

New York-based Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, public relations, communications planning and media buying, and specialized communications disciplines. Interpublic Group of Companies saw a solid positive estimate revision of 7 cents over the past 30 days for this year, with an estimated growth rate of 0.7%.

Interpublic Group of Companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of B.

Arizona-based Microchip Technology is engaged in developing and manufacturing of microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks. The company has seen a positive earnings estimate revision of 7 cents for the fiscal year (ending March 2023) over the past month and has an expected earnings growth rate of 29.9%.

Microchip Technology has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

California-based McKesson is a healthcare services and information technology company. The stock has seen a robust earnings estimate revision of $1.15 over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending March 2023) and has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.5%.

McKesson has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2060836/5-smart-beta-dividend-stocks-to-buy-now-for-steady-gains

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

