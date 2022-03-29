Zacks.com featured highlights H&E Equipment Services, Target Hospitality and Pilgrim's Pride

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 29, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES, Target Hospitality Corp. TH and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. PPC.

New Analysts Initiate Coverage: 3 Top Stocks to Buy

Coverage initiation on a stock by analyst(s) helps in interpreting information pertaining to capital markets, thereby creating value for investors. Lack of information creates inefficiencies that might trigger misinterpretation of stocks (over- or under-valued).

H&E Equipment Services, Inc., Target Hospitality Corp. and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. are some stocks that have seen new analyst coverage lately and are therefore expected to attract investors' attention.

In fact, coverage initiation usually depicts increased investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume that there is something in the stock that has attracted analyst attention. In other words, they believe that the company coming under the microscope definitely has some value.

Obviously, stocks are not arbitrarily chosen to cover.

New coverage on a stock usually reflects an encouraging future envisioned by the analyst(s). At times, increased investor focus on a stock motivates analysts to take a closer look at it.

It is to be noted that the average change in broker recommendation is preferred over a single recommendation change.

How Does Analyst Coverage Influence Stock Price?

The price movement of a stock is generally a function of the recommendations on it from new analysts. Stocks typically see an upward price movement with a new analyst coverage compared to what they witness with a rating upgrade under an existing coverage.

Positive recommendations — Buy and Strong Buy — generally lead to a significantly more positive price reaction than Hold recommendations. On the contrary, analysts hardly initiate coverage with a Strong Sell or Sell recommendation.

Now, if an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has very few or no existing coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.

So, it's a good strategy to bet on stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks.

Here are three out of the four stocks that passed the screen:

H&E Equipment Services: Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, H&E Equipment is an integrated equipment services company.

HEES currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has gained 33.3% over the past year versus the industry 's 4% decline. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased 9.6% over the past 30 days to $2.63 per share. The estimated figure calls for a 34.9% increase from the year-ago period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Target Hospitality: It operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America, based in Woodlands, TX.

TH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 143.9% over the past year versus the industry 's 12.9% decline. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased to 9 cents per share from 2 cents over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 280% growth from the year-ago period.

Pilgrim's Pride: Based in Greeley, CO, this company is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products.

PPC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has lost 1.8% over the past year compared with the industry 's 2% decline. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased 3% over the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism for the company's prospects. The estimated figure calls for a 19.7% increase from the year-ago period.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today .

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1888548/new-analysts-initiate-coverage-3-top-stocks-to-buy?cid=CS-ZC-FT-analyst_blog%7Crw-1888548

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.