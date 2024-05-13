Zacks.com featured highlights Hasbro, Brinker International, DaVita, Leidos Holdings and Allstate

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 13, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Hasbro HAS, Brinker International EAT, DaVita DVA, Leidos Holdings LDOS and Allstate ALL.

5 Stocks at 52-Week Highs with More Upside Potential

Investors generally consider a 52-week high a good criterion for determining an entry or exit point for a given stock. However, stocks touching new 52-week highs are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.

Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced. While the speculation is not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting a 52-week high are not necessarily overpriced.

In fact, investors might lose out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices.

Stocks such as Hasbro, Brinker International, DaVita, Leidos Holdings and Allstate are expected to maintain their momentum and keep scaling new highs. More information on a stock is necessary to understand whether or not there is scope for further upside.

Here, we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks. The technique borrows from the basics of momentum investing and bets on “buy high, sell higher.”

52-Week High: A Good Indicator

Many times, stocks that hit a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and expect the price to crash.

Overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors’ focus (or willingness to pay the premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects and strategic acquisitions that encouraged investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.

Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.

Here are our five picks out of the 22 stocks that made it through the screen:

Hasbro is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of games and toys. The company is expected to benefit from its dedicated efforts to broaden its product range, optimize inventory management and capitalize on robust demand within the gaming sector. These strategic initiatives, coupled with the pursuit of an out-licensing strategy for select brands, are anticipated to bolster structural profitability in the near term.

A heightened emphasis on implementing a more adaptable strategy, coupled with a marketing budget aimed at refining consumer targeting and amplifying its impact, is likely to play a pivotal role in bolstering the company's performance in the near term and resetting its cost structure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS’ 2024 earnings has moved north by 11.4% to $3.61 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same twice, the average surprise being 17.45%.

Brinker International owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands. Chili’s is a preeminent leader in the bar & grill category of casual dining. The brand has been functioning for over 40 years.

Brinker remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives, such as streamlining of menu and its innovation, strengthening its value proposition, better food presentation, advertising campaigns, kitchen system optimization and introduction of better service platform.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has moved north by 5.7% to $3.91 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 213.35%.

DaVita is a leading provider of dialysis services in the United States to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The company has been expanding its global presence via its Integrated Kidney Care business. DVA has been opening and acquiring several dialysis centers both within the United States and overseas, which is promising.

Per management, after years of investment and consistent year-over-year improvements in cost savings, DaVita’s Medicare Advantage contracts and Special Need Plans have now reached profitability. The strong solvency position of DVA is an added plus.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA’s 2024 earnings has increased by 2.8% to $9.49 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.35%.

Leidos Holdings is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Its core capabilities include providing solutions in the fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, enterprise IT modernization, operations and logistics, sensors, collection and phenomenology, software development, and systems engineering. Organic growth due to increased sales volume from programs like hypersonics and the Sentinel, along with positive synergies from the Cobham Special Mission acquisition, is likely to aid Defense Solution’s revenues in the near term.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ 2024 earnings has moved north by 7.9% to $8.37 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 23.43%.

Allstate is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the United States. The company’s focus on keeping up with elevated loss cost trends is commendable, given it has been pursuing rate hikes consistently to earn profits in its Auto and Homeowners business.

The auto insurance business is expected to be driven by expanding earned premiums and reduced adverse non-catastrophe prior-year reserve re-estimates in the near term. Meanwhile, the homeowners’ insurance business is likely to receive a boost from improved average gross premium per policy in Allstate and National General brands.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALL’s 2024 earnings has improved by 8.9% to $14.82 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 41.88%.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back-testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2271975/5-stocks-trading-near-52-week-high-with-more-upside-potential

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.