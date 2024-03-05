Zacks.com featured highlights Griffon, HNI, ADMA Biologics and First Bank

For Immediate Release

4 Stocks with Increasing Cash Flows to Enrich Your Portfolio

If achieving profit is a company’s goal, then having a healthy cash flow is essential to its existence, development and success. This is because cash offers strength, vitality and flexibility to make investment decisions as well as the fuel to run the growth engine.

Investors flock to companies that earn profits but even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is irregular and eventually files for bankruptcy. But a company’s resiliency can be fairly judged when its efficacy in generating cash flows is assessed. This is because cash not only shields a company from market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channeled in the right direction.

In this regard, stocks like Griffon Corp., HNI Corp., ADMA Biologics, Inc. and First Bank are worth buying.

In addition, amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns in recent years resulting from geopolitical tensions or the health crisis, analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency has indeed become more relevant.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are our four picks out of the six stocks that qualified the screening:

Griffon Corp, a diversified management and holding company, operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries. It provides consumer and professional, as well as home and building products.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Griffon Corp’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share has been revised 3.9% upward to $4.80 in the past month. GFF has a VGM Score of B.

HNI Corp provides products and solutions for home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNI Corp’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised 6.5% upward to $2.93 in the past month. HNI has a VGM Score of B.

ADMA Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the business of specialty plasma-derived biologics for treating immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and globally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 13.6% over the past week to 25 cents. ADMA has a VGM Score of B.

First Bank is a state-chartered bank that offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses. The bank offers checking, savings and money market accounts, auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed-rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services and construction finance.

First Bank has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.9% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRBA’s 2024 earnings has been revised 5.4% upward over the past two months. FRBA currently has a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

