Zacks.com featured highlights Greenbrier, Owens Corning, Leidos, H&R Block and NetApp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 16, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are The Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX, Owens Corning Inc. OC, Leidos Holdings Inc. LDOS, H&R Block Inc. HRB and NetApp NTAP.

4 Dividend Stocks to Boost Portfolio Growth

Though the stock market regained momentum at the start of May, sticky inflation, uncertainty surrounding the timing of Fed rate cuts and a slowing economy continue to weigh on investors’ sentiment. This has raised the appeal for dividend investing.

This is especially true as dividend stocks are major sources of consistent income for investors to create wealth when returns from the equity market are at risk, even though these do not offer dramatic price appreciation. Dividend-paying stocks can also serve as a hedge against inflation.

In fact, stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Owens Corning Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., H&R Block Inc. and NetApp — that could be solid choices for your portfolio.

Why Dividend Growth Strategy?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appear as a winning strategy when some other parameters are also included.

Here are five of the seven stocks that fit the bill:

Oregon-based Greenbrier is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company has an estimated growth rate of 39.1% for the fiscal year (ending August 2024). It delivered an average earnings surprise of 32.96% for the past four quarters.

Greenbrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ohio-based Owens Corning is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision by $1.60 over the past 30 days for this year. The expected earnings growth rate is 6.6%.

Owens Corning has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

Delaware-based Leidos Holdings is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 61 cents over the past 30 days for this year. The expected earnings growth rate is 14.7%.

Leidos Holdings has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B.

Missouri-based H&R Block is a leading provider of tax preparation services. The company provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself tax solutions and other products and services associated with income tax return preparation in the United States, Canada and Australia. H&R Block saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 4 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending June 2024) with an expected earnings growth rate of 12.3%.

H&R Block has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

California-based NetApp provides enterprise storage as well as data management software and hardware products and services. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 12.30% in the last four quarters and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 2.8% for the fiscal year (ending April 2025).

NetApp currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of B.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2273960/5-dividend-stocks-to-boost-portfolio-growth

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.