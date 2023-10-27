Zacks.com featured highlights G-III Apparel, JAKKS Pacific, Titan Machinery, Charles River and KB Home

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 27, 2023 – Stocks in this week's article are G-III Apparel, Ltd. GIII, JAKKS Pacific JAKK, Titan Machinery TITN, Charles River Associates CRAI and KB Home KBH.

5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Promise Handsome Returns

Investment in stocks after analyzing the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering the valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early development cycle, generating meager or no profit.

What’s the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock’s price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales below 1 is a good bargain as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar’s worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with a high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap, and, ultimately, a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

G-III Apparel, Ltd., JAKKS Pacific, Titan Machinery, Charles River Associates and KB Home are some companies with a low price-to-sales ratio and the potential to offer higher returns.

Here are five of the 16 stocks that qualified for the screening:

G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private-label brands. The company’s portfolio includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, and women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

This New York-based company has a portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands, including five major global brands — DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld. G-III Apparel's owned brands include Donna Karan, DKNY, Vilebrequin, G. H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Eliza J and Jessica Howard. GIII currently has a Value Score of A and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

JAKKS Pacific is a multi-brand company designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products. It has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, a solid international footprint, a focus on innovation, and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. JAKKS Pacific has emerged as a diversified consumer products company, buoyed by a string of acquisitions over the past several years.

The company realized the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to aggressively boosting online sales. JAKKS Pacific has been committed to creating digital experiences for online shoppers, such as videos, 360-degree product images and enhanced web pages. It continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to capitalize on this continued shift to online. JAKK currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

Based in West Fargo, ND, Titan Machinery owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The company offers a diversified mix of agricultural, construction and consumer products, with dealerships in the upper Midwest. The company mainly services farmers, contractors, ranchers and commercial applicators.

Titan Machinery has been gaining from acquisitions completed in the past two years. Its construction business has been outperforming expectations, which is expected to continue throughout 2023. TITN has a Value Score of B and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Charles River is one of the leading global consulting firms. This Boston, MA-based company is engaged in providing economic, financial and management consulting services. Its professional team has helped maintain a solid reputation for premium consulting services. Charles River has a widely diversified business, with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions.

The solid international network allows Charles River to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. We believe that the company’s international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to the top line. CRAI currently has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank #2.

Based in Los Angeles, CA, KB Home is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state. The company’s Homebuilding operations include building and designing homes that cater to first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers on acquired or developed lands. KB Home also builds attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company’s Financial Services operations offer mortgage banking, title and insurance services to homebuyers. The segment generates revenues mainly from insurance commissions and the provision of title services.

KBH’s growth is driven by the Returns-Focused Growth Plan, which includes the execution of its core business strategy, improving asset efficiency and monetizing significant deferred tax assets. Its long-term growth is attributable to the increase in backlog and its ability to match housing starts to net orders. Also, KB Home’s robust land acquisition strategies assist it in reducing debt, and boosting the gross margin and returns. The KBH stock currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2172910/5-low-price-to-sales-stocks-that-promise-handsome-returns

