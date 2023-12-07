Zacks.com featured highlights Freshpet, American Public Education, Aspen Aerogels, Cerence and Pinterest

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 7, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Freshpet FRPT, American Public Education APEI, Aspen Aerogels ASPN, Cerence CRNC and Pinterest PINS.

5 Stocks to Buy for Remarkable Earnings Acceleration

Earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in a company’s earnings per share (EPS). In other words, if the rate of a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth increases within a stipulated frame of time, it can be called earnings acceleration.

Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price. In the case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. But earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t yet caught the attention of investors and, once secured, will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both the direction and magnitude of growth rates.

An increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may at times drag prices down.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only seven. Here are the top five stocks:

Freshpet is a pet food company. Freshpet currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FRPT's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 27.1%.

American Public Education is an online and campus-based postsecondary education provider. American Public Education currently has a Zacks Rank #2. APEI’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 43.4%.

Aspen Aerogels is an energy technology company. Aspen Aerogels currently has a Zacks Rank #2. ASPN’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 61.4%.

Cerence provides AI-powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles. Cerence currently has a Zacks Rank #2. CRNC’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 300%.

Pinterest provides a platform to show its users (called Pinners) visual recommendations (called Pins) based on their tastes and interests. Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank #2. PINS’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 72.6%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2193986/5-stocks-to-buy-for-remarkable-earnings-acceleration

