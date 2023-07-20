Zacks.com featured highlights First Watch Restaurant, Universal Stainless & Alloy, Crescent Capital and Ecovyst

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 20, 2023 – Stocks in this week's article are First Watch Restaurant Group FWRG, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products USAP, Crescent Capital BDC CCAP and Ecovyst Inc. ECVT.

4 Best Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy for Superb Returns

Active investors should pick breakout stocks for superlative returns. This method involves zeroing in on stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band.

If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.

To that end, First Watch Restaurant Group, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Crescent Capital BDC and Ecovyst Inc. have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

In order to select the right breakout stock, one has first to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. At the resistance level, most traders are willing to go long on the stock, meaning they would like to add it to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

These criteria narrow down the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 15. Here’re the top four stocks:

First Watch Restaurant is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. FWRG has an expected earnings growth rate of 172.7% for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. USAP has an expected earnings growth rate of 154.1% for the current year.

Crescent Capital is a business development company. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. USAP has an expected earnings growth rate of almost 13% for the current year.

Ecovyst offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ECVT has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.9% for the current year.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

