Zacks.com featured highlights EZCORP, Modine, Teekay Tankers and Navigator Holdings

Pick These 4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks for Strong Returns

Investors eye businesses that generate profits on a regular basis. In order to gauge the extent of profits, there is no better metric than net profit margin.

A higher net margin underlines a company’s efficiency in translating sales into actual profits. Moreover, this metric lends an insight into how well a company is run and the headwinds weighing on it. EZCORP, Inc., Modine Manufacturing Co., Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Navigator Holdings Ltd. boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100.

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric attracts investors and draws well-skilled employees, who eventually enhance business value.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with its peers provides the company with a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin as an investment criterion has its share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective while analyzing a company’s performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Here we discuss our four picks from the 21 stocks that qualified the screen:

EZCORP is engaged in establishing, acquiring and operating pawnshops that function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EZCORP’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 12.9% to $1.05 per share in the past seven days. EZCORP surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.

Modine Manufacturing operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. These include heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The stock carries a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26 per share for Modine Manufacturing’s fiscal 2024 earnings has moved 22 cents north in the past seven days. MOD surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 51.5%.

Teekay Tankers provides international marine transportation of crude oil. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teekay Tankers’ 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 15 cents to $15.35 per share in the past seven days. TNK surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 14.1%.

Navigator Holdings provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. The stock has a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Navigator Holdings’ 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.14 per share in the past 60 days. NVGS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average surprise being 0.1%.

