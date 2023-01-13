Zacks.com featured highlights Expro Group Holdings, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and Virco Manufacturing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 13, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Expro Group Holdings XPRO, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA and Virco Manufacturing VIRC.

3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023

This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band.

If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.

To that end, Expro Group Holdings, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and Virco Manufacturing have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To select the right breakout stock, one has first to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. Most traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add them to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matteraltogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends.

The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

These criteria narrow down the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 11. Here’re the top three stocks:

Expro Group is an oil and gas service company. Currently, Expro Group carries a Zacks Rank #1. XPRO has an expected earnings growth rate of 62.5% for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. Presently, Banco Bilbao carries a Zacks Rank #1. BBVA has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.2% for the current year.

Virco Manufacturing, designs, produces and distributes quality furniture worldwide for the contract and education markets. Currently, Virco Manufacturing carries a Zacks Rank #2. VIRC has an expected earnings growth rate of 175.8% for the current year.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2038323/3-top-breakout-stocks-worth-a-buy-in-2023

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

