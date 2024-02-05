Zacks.com featured highlights Euronet, American Airlines and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 5, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT, American Airlines Group Inc. AAL and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM.

3 Top-Ranked Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy Now

Though the macroeconomic environment is gradually becoming clearer, the path to rate cuts is still uncertain. While market participants are expecting the first rate cut in March, the central bank officials are pushing back on such expectations.

Hence, in such a situation, it is difficult for individual investors to pick stocks independently and generate robust returns. For this, one has to understand the fundamentals of a company and try to place them against the present economic background to figure out how it may fare as an investment.

One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks like Euronet Worldwide, Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. are worth a look.

As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have a better insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. However, depending on broker upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

Here are three stocks that qualified for the screening:

Headquartered in Leawood, KS, Euronet Worldwide is a leading electronic payments provider. EEFT offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, consumers and service providers.

EEFT’s earnings for 2024 are expected to rise 12.8%. Euronet Worldwide, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed an 11.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, American Airlines provides passenger and cargo services. AAL, formed following the December 2013 merger between AMR and U.S. Airways, is the largest airline globally.

American Airlines’ 2024 earnings are projected to increase 4.1%. AAL, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping, based in Israel, provides container shipping and related services internationally. ZIM offers door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators and freight forwarders.

ZIM Integrated Shipping’s 2024 earnings are projected to jump 21.2%. ZIM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 20% upward revision in broker ratings in the past four weeks.

