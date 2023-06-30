Zacks.com featured highlights EnerSys, Copa Holdings, InterDigital and Tecnoglass

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 30, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are EnerSys ENS, Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS.

4 Stocks Worth Buying Now on Solid Cash Flow Growth

Picking profit-making stocks for investments might be a popular choice but not flawless. This is because even a profit-making company can have a deficiency of cash flow and become bankrupt while meeting its obligations. However, one can effectively judge a company’s resilience by looking at its efficiency in generating cash flows.

In this regard, stocks like EnerSys, Copa Holdings, S.A., InterDigital, Inc. and Tecnoglass Inc. are worth buying.

Cash, which is indeed the lifeblood of any business, gives a company the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make potential investments and the fuel to run its growth engine. Moreover, cash shields a company from market turmoil and indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.

Moreover, with uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns, analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency holds more relevance in the current context.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are our four picks out of the 12 stocks that qualified the screening:

EnerSys engages in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries. Additionally, the company develops battery chargers and accessories, power equipment, and outdoor cabinet enclosures. Apart from this, it provides support services for clients.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EnerSys’ fiscal 2024 earnings of $6.84 per share has moved 11.6% north in the past two months. ENS has a VGM Score of B.

Copa Holdings is based in Panama City, Panama. The company, through its main subsidiaries — Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia — offers airline passenger and cargo services. Through its operating subsidiaries, CPA offers services to countries in North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Copa Holdings’ current-year earnings has moved up 2.6% to $15.21 per share in the past month. Currently, CPA has a VGM Score of A.

InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company is engaged in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular, and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 earnings per share has marginally improved to $8.08 from $8.07 over the past month. IDCC has a VGM Score of A.

Tecnoglass is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows, and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tecnoglass’ 2023 earnings has been revised 1% upward in the past month. TGLS has a VGM Score of B.

