Zacks.com featured highlights DAQO New Energy, EOG Resources and Chevron

April 28, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are DAQO New Energy DQ, EOG Resources EOG and Chevron CVX.

3 Best Stocks to Invest In for Superb Earnings Growth

Study a company's revenues over a given period, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. Earnings growth is the most important variable influencing the share price. After all, earnings growth is the highest priority for the top brass of any organization. This is because if the company doesn't make money, it won't last over the long haul. But, expectations of earnings also play a significant role.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

We have often seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in price following an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company's earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts' opinions on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool when making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Investors, thus, should be on the lookout for stocks that are ready to make a big move. Hence, it is important for investors to buy stocks that have historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

Here are the top three stocks that stand out:

DAQO New Energy is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. DAQO New Energy has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DQ's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 89.6%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

EOG Resources is primarily involved in exploring and producing oil and natural gas. For evaluating wells in the prolific oil and gas plays, EOG Resources calculates the rate of return. In the United States, EOG Resources operates in prolific resources with huge oil and natural gas reserves. EOG Resources has a Zacks Rank #1. EOG's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 85.1%.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world, with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Chevron has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CVX's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 107%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1908744/3-best-stocks-to-invest-in-for-superb-earnings-growth

