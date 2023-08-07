Zacks.com featured highlights Covenant Logistics, Group 1 Automotive, UFP, Plains GP and Motorcar Parts of America

For Immediate Release

Stocks in this week's article are Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI, UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. PAGP and Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA.

5 Value Stocks with Impressive EV to EBITDA Ratios

The price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple enjoys wide-scale popularity among investors seeking stocks trading at a bargain. In addition to being a widely used tool for screening stocks, P/E is a popular metric to work out the fair market value of a firm. But even this ubiquitously used valuation multiple has a few limitations.

While P/E enjoys great popularity among value investors, a less-used and more-complicated metric called EV-to-EBITDA is sometimes viewed as a better alternative. EV-to-EBITDA gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential. It has a more comprehensive approach to valuation.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., Group 1 Automotive, Inc., UFP Industries, Inc., Plains GP Holdings, L.P. and Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Is EV-to-EBITDA a Better Substitute to P/E?

EV-to-EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.

EBITDA, the other component of the multiple, gives a better idea of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Just like P/E, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued.

EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet that the P/E ratio does not. Due to this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value the potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

Another shortcoming of P/E is that it can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value companies making losses but are EBITDA-positive.

EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful yardstick in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

But EV-to-EBITDA has its limitations too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has a higher multiple and vice versa) and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital requirements.

Thus, a strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. But you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen value stocks.

Here are our five picks out of the 12 stocks that passed the screen:

Covenant Logistics, together with its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services. CVLG, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has a Value Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Covenant Logistics' current-year earnings has been revised 4.8% upward over the last 60 days. CVLG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 12.1%, on average.

Group 1 Automotive is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world. GPI, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current-year earnings has been revised 5.7% upward over the past 60 days. GPI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average.

UFP Industries supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial and construction markets. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFP Industries’ current-year earnings has been revised 0.2% upward over the past 60 days. UFPI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 11.2%, on average.

Plains GP Holdings, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Plains GP Holdings has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 25.6% for the current year. The consensus estimate for PAGP's current-year earnings has been revised 1.9% upward over the past 60 days.

Motorcar Parts of America is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Motorcar Parts of America has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 68.8% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPAA's current fiscal earnings has been revised 6.9% upward over the past 60 days.

