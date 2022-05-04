Zacks.com featured highlights ConocoPhillips, Southwest Airlines, Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Avnet and Huntsman

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 4, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are ConocoPhillips COP, Southwest Airlines Co. LUV, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS, Avnet, Inc. AVT and Huntsman Corp. HUN.

5 Top Stocks to Make the Most of Relative Price Strength

Reeling under a plethora of headwinds, the S&P 500 extended its bearish run in April. It lost 8.8% of its value in a month that is normally considered strong for equities. Year to date, the market has experienced wild action and volatility. After robust returns during 2021, Wall Street has experienced a slowdown in 2022, with the index losing around 14% so far.

Despite raising the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in March, for the first time in three years, several measures of inflation have shown no signs of mitigating and remain elevated at their highest in four decades.

In addition to the stubborn inflationary pressure due to lingering global supply-chain disruptions, a more than hawkish Fed, the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine and the resurgence of COVID-19 infections and lockdowns in China have raised serious questions about a near-term recession in the United States as well as the global economy. Even worse, both IMF and World Bank reduced their projections for the 2022 global economic growth rate in April.

It is likely that the mayhem will continue in the near term amid growing concerns of rising interest rates and economic sluggishness.

For investors who might want to stay exposed to the market during this uncertain phase, it is time to focus on good investment opportunities. One of the ways such potential plays could be identified is to look for signs of relative price strength.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Whether a stock has the potential to offer considerable returns is determined primarily by its earnings and valuation ratios. Simultaneously, it is essential to check whether its price performance exceeds its peers or the industry average.

Upon such comparison, if we find that a stock is unable to match up to wider sectoral growth despite having impressive earnings momentum or valuation multiples, it may be better to avoid it.

However, those outperforming their respective industries or benchmarks should be included in your portfolio since they have a higher chance of securing significant returns. Picking a stock that outperforms its peers ensures that you have a winning option on your hands.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months at least and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter's (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Here are five of the 36 stocks that made it through the screen:

ConocoPhillips: The Houston, TX-based firm is a leading explorer and producer of oil and natural gas. Founded in 2002, ConocoPhillips has a VGM Score of A.

For 2022, COP has a projected earnings growth rate of 140.1%. Valued at around $123.8 billion, ConocoPhillips shares have gained around 87.9% in a year.

Southwest Airlines Co.: This is a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and 'ten near-international' markets. Southwest Airlines has a VGM Score of B. Over the past 30 days, the Dallas, TX-based LUV saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 move up 9.9%.

Southwest Airlines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 33.5%. Valued at around $27.7 billion, LUV has lost some 25.2% in a year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.: Reliance Steel is a leading metals service center company engaged in value-added materials management and metals processing services. The 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Los Angeles, CA-based firm indicates 11.8% year-over-year earnings per share growth. RS has a VGM Score of B.

Reliance Steel beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.8%, on average RS shares have rocketed around 22.3% in a year.

Avnet, Inc.: Avnet, based in Phoenix, AZ, is one of the world's largest distributors of electronic components and computer products. The company's expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 37.2%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 16.8%. AVT has a VGM Score of B.

Notably, Avnet beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 21.2%, on average. AVT shares have gone up around 3.2% in a year.

Huntsman Corp.: Huntsman is among the world's largest manufacturers of differentiated and commodity chemical products. The 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Woodlands, TX-based firm indicates 15% year-over-year earnings per share growth. HUN has a VGM Score of A.

Huntsman beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 12.6%, on average. HUN shares have gained around 15.8% in a year.

