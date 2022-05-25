Zacks.com featured highlights Chesapeake Energy, Renewable Energy Group, and Pangaea Logistics Solutions

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 25, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Chesapeake Energy Corp. CHK, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. REGI and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. PANL.

Bet on These 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Sail Through a Choppy Market

Uncertainties are prevailing in the broader market, with investors concerned about the extent of the Federal Reserve's aggressive measures to raise interest rates to combat inflation. This is because excessive tightening of the financial conditions will take a toll on economic growth. These factors are making the market extremely volatile.

Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and provide a shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Chesapeake Energy Corp., Renewable Energy Group, Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. are worth betting on.

Meaning of Beta

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security's price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are three stocks that qualified the screening:

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is a leading oil and gas exploration and production player with a footprint in the prolific Marcellus, Haynesville and Eagle Ford shale plays.

In the past seven days, Chesapeake Energy has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023, respectively. The company has a strong focus on reducing direct greenhouse gases and methane emissions.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a leading producer of renewable fuels like biodiesel. Thus, REGI is playing a vital role in leading the transition of energy and transportation industries to sustainability.

Renewable Energy has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. Year to date, Renewable Energy has gained 44.7%, outperforming the 16.5% increase of the composite stocks belonging to the industry .

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. generates incremental cashflows by providing logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers. PANL is now banking on dry bulk market fundamentals that are rapidly improving.

Over the past 30 days, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Year to date, Pangaea Logistics Solutions gained 75.4%, outperforming the 26.2% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry .

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today .

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1928263/bet-on-these-3-low-beta-stocks-to-sail-through-a-choppy-market

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.