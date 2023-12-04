Zacks.com featured highlights Cboe Global Markets, Cardinal Health, Assurant, Installed Building Products and FedEx

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 4, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Cboe Global Markets CBOE, Cardinal Health Inc. CAH, Assurant Inc. AIZ, Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP and FedEx Corp. FDX.

5 Dividend Stocks Having Strong Growth Potential

Dividend investing remains a popular choice among investors, irrespective of market conditions. This strategy focuses on companies that not only pay dividends but also consistently increase them over time. This approach offers a unique blend of income and growth potential, appealing to a broad range of investors. Additionally, it can provide a sense of security in times of market uncertainty or downturns, as dividend-paying stocks can reduce the volatility of a portfolio and tend to outperform in a choppy market.

Stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation, as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — Cboe Global Markets, Cardinal Health Inc., Assurant Inc.,Installed Building Products, Inc. and FedEx Corp. — that could be solid choices for your portfolio.

Dividend Growth: A Winning Strategy

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market and, thus, act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty, as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increases in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

Here are five of the nine stocks that fit the bill:

Illinois-based Cboe Global is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 21 cents over the past 30 days for this year. It has delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.07% for the past four quarters.

Cboe Global currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ohio-based Cardinal Health is a nationwide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 23 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending June 2024), with an expected earnings growth rate of 19%.

Cardinal Health presently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

New York-based Assurant is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific. The stock has seen a solid earnings estimate revision of $1.99 over the past 30 days for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30.8%.

Assurant currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B.

Ohio-based Installed Building Products operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. Installed Building Products saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 28 cents for this year over the past 30 days. It has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.7%

Installed Building Products has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A at present.

Tennessee-based FedEx is the leader in global express delivery services. It provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managing collaboratively under the FedEx brand. FedEx has an estimated earnings growth rate of 21.26% for the fiscal year (ending May 2024) and has delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.94% for the past four quarters.

FDX currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

You can get the remaining stock on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2192019/5-dividend-stocks-having-strong-growth-potential

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.