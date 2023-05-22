Zacks.com featured highlights Carrols Restaurant, Celsius Holdings, VirTra, Interdigital and Lantheus

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 22, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. TAST, Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH, VirTra Inc. VTSI, Interdigital Inc. IDCC and Lantheus Holdings Inc. LNTH.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Returns

Wall Street has been suffering from volatility again since the beginning of this month. In its recently concluded May FOMC meeting, the Fed raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to the range of 5-5.25%, marking the highest Fed Fund rate since August 2007.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the ongoing rate hike cycle is perhaps reaching its end, although it will depend on the outcome of economic data. However, Powell has categorically denied any rate cut this year as inflation seems to be declining at a slow rate.

As a result, the U.S. economy is suffering its biggest challenge in the regional banking segment. Three major regional banks have already collapsed and a large section of economists and financial experts remain highly concerned about more casualties. In first-quarter 2023, the U.S. GDP growth rate came in at a moderate 1.1% compared with the consensus estimate of 2% and the fourth-quarter 2022 growth rate of 2.6%.

Recently, several stocks have shown price strength despite the headwinds. We have selected five stocks that are likely to gain in the near term backed by a favorable Zacks Rank. These companies are — Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., Celsius Holdings Inc., VirTra Inc., Interdigital Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Here’s How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let’s discuss five out of these 13 stocks:

Carrols Restaurant Group operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. TAST is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the United States, with over 800 restaurants. TAST has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976.

The stock price of Carrols Restaurant Group has jumped 59% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 78.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 40% over the past seven days.

Celsius Holdings specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. CELH markets Celsius, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius Inc. CELH sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels.

The stock price of Celsius Holdings has climbed 48.8% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.2% over the past seven days.

VirTra provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. VTSI’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

VTSI offers V-300 simulator, a 300-degree wrap-around screen for simulation training, V-180 simulator, a 180-degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system, V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator, and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

The stock price of VirTra has surged 33% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 53.3% over the past 60 days.

Interdigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies enabling wireless communications and capabilities. IDCC is engaged in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Furthermore, IDCC’s team of skilled engineers has an expertise in major mobile connectivity as well as in technologies related to content delivery. Notably, InterDigital’s secure and scalable horizontal platform, oneMPOWER, enables businesses to launch and manage Internet of Things applications.

The stock price of Interdigital has appreciated 18.4% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 96.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 17.1% over the past seven days.

Lantheus Holdings is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. LNTH serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers.

The stock price of Lantheus Holdings has advanced 8.2% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 32.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 13.1% over the past 30 days.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2097210/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-to-maximize-your-returns

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year.

Get it free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.