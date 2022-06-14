Zacks.com featured highlights Caleres, Dillard's and ICL Group

For Immediate Release

3 Top-Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy Using Driehaus Strategy

Richard Herman Driehaus' investing strategy has always helped investors with an appetite for high risk. In fact, the investment strategy can be used to choose the best momentum stocks with the "buy high and sell higher" theory.

To that end, stocks like Caleres, Inc., Dillard's, Inc. and ICL Group Ltd. have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: "I would much rather invest in a stock that's increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that's already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around." In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus' philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Here are three of the 13 stocks:

Caleres is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. Caleres is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Caleres has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for CAL is 62.9%, on average.

Dillard's is a large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishing. Dillard's has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for DDS is 224.1%, on average.

ICL Group is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. ICL has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for ICL is 37.6%, on average.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1938004/3-top-ranked-momentum-stocks-to-buy-using-driehaus-strategy

