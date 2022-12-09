Zacks.com featured highlights Build-A-Bear Workshop, Hillenbrand, H&E Equipment Services, Hudson Technologies and Thermon

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. BBW, Hillenbrand Inc. HI, H&E Equipment Services Inc. HEES, Hudson Technologies Inc. HDSN and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. THR.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Defying Ongoing Volatility

U.S. stock markets are in the grip of volatility once again. Wall Street has suffered a bloody blow this year. The impressive rally that started in mid-October has also evaporated owing to hotter-than-expected job additions and a higher wage rate in November.

Market participants are now unsure whether the Fed will reduce the magnitude of the interest rate hike in the December FOMC meeting, as indicated by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, or will hike the rate by 75 basis points for the fifth time in a row.

A tight labor market is being perceived as a pushback from the Fed’s recent stance of trying to reassure the markets that it would slacken its stringent policy measures to avoid a hard-landing of the economy.

Market participants are not sure whether the terminal interest for this round of monetary tightening will stay within the 5% threshold or go beyond that. A section of economists and financial experts are concerned that a higher interest rate will lead to a recession in 2023.

However, defying recent volatility, a handful of stocks have shown price strength. These stocks are likely to gain in the near term and are backed by a favorable Zacks Rank.

Five of them are — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., Hillenbrand Inc., H&E Equipment Services Inc., Hudson Technologies Inc. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Here’s How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let’s discuss five out of these seven stocks:

Build-A-Bear Workshop operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. Build-A-Bear Workshop operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. BBW operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name and sells products through its e-commerce sites.

The stock price of Build-A-Bear Workshop has jumped 39.7% in the past four weeks. BBW has an expected earnings growth rate of 62.7% for the current year (ending March 2023). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 19.5% over the past 30 days.

Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. HI’s portfolio comprises two business segments: Process Equipment Group and Batesville.

The stock price of Hillenbrand has surged 11.7% in the past four weeks. HI has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.1% for the current year (ending September 2023). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.9% over the past 30 days.

H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States. HEES is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells and provides parts and service support to four core categories of specialized equipment namely, hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment and industrial lift trucks.

The stock price H&E Equipment Services has advanced 6.7% in the past four weeks. HEES has an expected earnings growth rate of 67.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 17.3% over the past 60 days.

Hudson Technologies is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. HDSN’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems.

The stock price of Hudson Technologies has gained 5.9% in the past four weeks. HDSN has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 26.3% over the past 60 days.

Thermon Group is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by THR include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by THR include design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services.

The stock price of Thermon Group has risen 3.8% in the past four weeks. THR has an expected earnings growth rate of 62.7% for the current year (ending March 2023). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 19.5% over the past 30 days.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2026632/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-defying-ongoing-volatility

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BuildABear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.