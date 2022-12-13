Zacks.com featured highlights Boyd Gaming, Expeditors International of Washington, QuidelOrtho, LPL Financial and Cboe Global Markets

For Immediate Release

5 Stocks with Solid Earnings Growth to Fight the Economic Slowdown

Several headwinds, including the persistent disruptions in the global supply chain system, record-high inflation and the aggressive monetary policy globally, are expected to continue weighing on investor sentiments. These developments have resulted in an increase in recession risks in the near term.

Amid such a grim expectation, investors are cautious about entering the market. So, a conventional stock-picking strategy is the need of the hour, which will help generate solid returns. One such method is choosing stocks with steady sales growth. In this regard, stocks like Boyd Gaming Corp., Expeditors International of Washington, QuidelOrtho Corp., LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. are worth a look.

While assessing any company, revenues are often more analyzed than earnings. This is because investors want to make sure that a business has the capability of generating more sales over time to cater to an expanding customer base. Steady or decreasing sales growth reflects obstacles at the company. Stagnant companies may generate near-term profit but do not ensure enough growth to attract new investors.

Without solid revenue growth, bottom-line advancement may not be sustainable. While a company can show earnings strength by lowering costs, persistent bottom-line improvement usually requires robust sales growth.

Yet, sales growth alone doesn’t indicate much about a company’s prospects. Hence, taking into consideration a company’s cash position along with its sales number can prove to be a sensible investment strategy. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow give a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and potential investments.

Here are five of the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:

Boyd Gaming, based in Las Vegas, NV, is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. BYD owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Boyd Gaming’s expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 4.6%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Seattle, WA-headquartered Expeditors International is a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider. EXPD is engaged in global logistics management, including international freight forwarding and consolidation, for air and ocean freight.

Expeditors International’s expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 4.6%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

San Diego, CA-based QuidelOrtho is a key player in the provision of in-vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine. QDEL sells its products directly to end users and distributors for professional use.

QuidelOrtho’s sales are expected to surge 131.8% for 2022. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

LPL Financial, based in Boston, MA, is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm. LPLA acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services.

LPL Financial’s expected sales growth for 2022 is 11.7%. The company, at present, sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Chicago-headquartered Cboe Global Markets is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. CBOE offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies.

Cboe Global Markets’ expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 17.4%. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

