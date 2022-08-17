Zacks.com featured highlights BorgWarne, Carlisle Companies, Valley National Bancorp, Vishay Intertechnology and Waste Management

For Immediate Release

5 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Counter Market Volatility

At present, one must consider the changing market backdrop and chalk out an investment strategy to help generate robust returns. Markets are bearing the brunt of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Amid such bearish investor sentiments, a conventional stock picking strategy is useful. One such way is selecting stocks with robust sales growth. So, stocks like BorgWarner, Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., Valley National Bancorp, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. and Waste Management Inc. are worth a look.

One should keep in mind that sales growth is one of the primary factors for the long-term success of any company. Continuous growth in sales holds the key to the survival of any business. Sales growth not only provides insight into product demand and pricing power but is also important for growth projections and strategic decision-making.

It should be kept in mind that in case a company incurs a loss (although temporarily), it is valued on its revenues as top-line growth (or decline) is usually an indicator of its future earnings performance. Also, the absence of sales growth indicates that the company's market share is not improving. Hence, some sustained sales growth is required to support the bottom line.

Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio can be a suitable metric for stock valuation. The importance of the metric lies in the fact that management has limited opportunities to manipulate revenues, unlike earnings.

Yet, a huge sales number does not necessarily convert into profits. Hence, it is more prudent to consider a company's cash position along with its sales number. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow lend a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and investments.

Here are five of the 30 stocks that qualified the screening:

Michigan-based BorgWarner is a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions required for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. BWA's products include four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive transfer cases (primarily for light trucks and sport utility vehicles or SUVs), as well as automatic transmission and timing chain systems.

BorgWarner's expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 6.3%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Carlisle is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high-margin products. CSL is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products and finishing equipment.

Carlisle's sales are expected to jump 39.7% for 2022. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Based in Wayne, NJ, Valley National is the holding company for Valley National Bank, which offers various commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. VLY has more than 230 branch offices across northern and central New Jersey, the New York City Boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, Westchester County, New York, Florida and Alabama.

Valley National's expected sales growth for 2022 is 37%. The company, at present, sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Malvern, PA-based Vishay Intertechnology is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components. VSH also offers pyrotechnic igniters, microwave resistors, dividers thermo fuses and chip fuses.

Vishay Intertechnology's expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 7.4%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Waste Management is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. WM is also a leading developer, operator and owner of waste-to-energy and landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States.

Waste Management's expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 8.1%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #1 currently.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

