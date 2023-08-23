Zacks.com featured highlights Boise Cascade, JinkoSolar, CEMEX, EnerSys and Plains GP

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 23, 2023 – Stocks in this week's article are Boise Cascade Co. BCC, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX, EnerSys ENS and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. PAGP.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at a bargain. However, even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its limitations.

Although P/E is the most popular valuation metric, a more complicated multiple called EV-to-EBITDA works even better. Often considered a better alternative to P/E, it gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential, and has a more complete approach to valuation. While P/E considers a firm’s equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.

EV-to-EBITDA is a Better Option, Here’s Why

Also referred to as enterprise multiple, EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. In essence, it is the entire value of a company.

EBITDA, the other element of the ratio, gives a clearer picture of a company’s profitability as it strips out non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Generally, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more enticing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could indicate that a stock is potentially undervalued.

Unlike the P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes debt on a company’s balance sheet into account. For this reason, it is typically used to value potential acquisition targets. The ratio shows the amount of debt that the acquirer has to bear. Stocks flaunting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

Moreover, P/E can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A firm’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. In contrast, EV-to-EBITDA is harder to manipulate and can be used to value companies that have negative net earnings but are positive on the EBITDA front.

EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

However, EV-to-EBITDA is also not without its shortcomings and alone cannot conclusively determine a stock’s inherent potential and future performance. The ratio varies across industries and is generally not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital spending requirements.

Therefore, instead of just relying on EV-to-EBITDA, you can club it with the other major ratios such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to achieve the desired results.

Here are our five picks out of the 10 stocks that passed the screen:

Boise Cascade operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boise Cascade’s current-year earnings has been revised 35.7% upward over the past 60 days. BCC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 25.5%, on average.

JinkoSolar is one of the leading solar module manufacturers, which distributes its solar products to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base globally. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

JinkoSolar has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 59.3% for the current year. JKS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 88.3%, on average.

CEMEX is a global construction materials company. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

CEMEX has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 125% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CX’s current-year earnings has been revised 15.7% upward over the last 60 days.

EnerSys engages in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

EnerSys has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 45.7% for the current fiscal year. ENS has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 10.3%.

Plains GP Holdings, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Plains GP Holdings has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 33.7% for the current year. The consensus estimate for PAGP's current-year earnings has been revised 8.5% upward over the past 60 days.

