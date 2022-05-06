Zacks.com featured highlights Archer-Daniels-Midland, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Antero Resources, Packaging Corporation of America and Carlisle

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 6, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. CHRW, Antero Resources Corp. AR, Packaging Corporation of America PKG and Carlisle Companies Inc. CSL.

Top 5 Momentum Picks for May Despite Fed's Aggressive Stance

In its May FOMC meeting, the Fed initiated aggressive strategies to combat soaring inflation, which is currently at a 40-year high. The central bank hiked the benchmark interest rate at a magnitude not seen since 2000 and announced the date of commencement and size of its balance sheet shrinkage. However, Wall Street applauded the Fed's decisions with an astonishing rally on May 4.

Fed's aggressive stances were much anticipated by market participants. In addition, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cleared doubts of investors about how the rate hikes will likely to take shape in the rest of 2022. Market participants are relieved that the Fed will not take any ultra-hawkish policies to contain inflation, which may lead to economic recession.

We expect U.S. stock markets to stabilize in May after an extremely volatile April. At this stage, it should be fruitful to buy momentum stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank. Five of them are — Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Antero Resources Corp., Packaging Corporation of America and Carlisle Companies Inc.

Wall Street Appreciates Fed's Decisions

In his post-FOMC statement, Jerome Powell said that the central bank has decided to raise the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points effective immediately. Notably, the Fed raised the lending rate by 25 basis points in its March FOMC, for the first time in more than three years. With this decision, the Fed fund rate has increased to 0.75-1%.

Moreover, the Fed has decided to shrink the size of its $9 trillion balance sheet in a phased manner affective Jun 1. Initially, the central bank will roll off $30 billion of Treasury Notes and $17.5 billion on mortgage-backed securities per month. After three months, the size of the Treasury Note will increase to $60 billion and mortgage-backed securities will increase to $35 billion per month.

The decision of hiking the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points in a FOMC is the highest since 2000. Market participants were expecting a 50 basis point rate hike and an official announcement of the beginning of the balance sheet reduction program in May FOMC.

A section of economists and financial experts remained concerned that the Fed may become highly aggressive with a 75 basis-point rate hike in May. However, Powell categorically said that the central bank is not seriously considering a 75 basis point rate hike.

At the same time, he hinted that a rate hike of 50 basis points is likely to come in the next two FOMC meetings. At present, the CME FedWatch data indicates that the Fed fund rate will reach 2.75-3% by the end of 2022.

Wall Street had a relief rally after the Fed Chair provided a clear guidance about the Fed fund rate structure for the rest of 2022. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — climbed 2.8%, 3% and 3.2%, respectively. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 also surged 2.7%. Market's fear gauge – CBOE VIX — fell 13.1% to 25.42.

Here are five stocks that made it through the screen.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has been gaining from solid demand, improved productivity and product innovations. Persistent growth in the Nutrition segment of ADM, driven by significant gains in the Human and Animal Nutrition units, remained the key growth drivers. Archer-Daniels-Midland expects the nutrition segment's operating profit growth of 20% in 2022. The company has been significantly progressing on its three strategic pillars — optimize, drive, and growth.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 7% over the last 7 days. The stock price has surged 20% in the past three months.

C.H. Robinson is benefiting from favorable freight market conditions, such as increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. CHRW's growth-by-acquisition policy is also impressive.

To this end, in May 2021, C.H. Robinson acquired freight forwarding company Combinex Holding B.V. to strengthen its European Surface Transportation business. The acquisition not only broadens its customer base but also improves customer services by clubbing Combinex's expertise.

C.H. Robinson has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 12.3% over the last 7 days. The stock price has climbed 23.8% in the past three months.

Packaging Corporation manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. PKG continues to benefit from robust packaging demand backed by e-commerce and rising requirement for the packaging of food, beverages and medicines.

PKG's Packaging segment will benefit from higher corrugated products shipments with three additional shipping days. For the Paper segment, the company expects higher prices and mix. Packaging Corporation continues to implement price hikes that will help offset the impact of high operating costs, freight expenses and supply chain issues on margins.

Packaging Corp. has an expected earnings growth rate of 24.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 2% over the last 7 days. The stock price has advanced 11.6% in the past three months.

Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. AR's strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for major long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies.

Antero Resources expects to generate $1.5-$1.7 billion of free cash flow in 2022, suggesting a significant improvement from $849 million reported in 2021. AR is targeting a capital return program of 25%-50% of free cash flows annually, beginning with the implementation of the share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. Also, Antero Resources is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas price.

Antero Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 1.6% over the last 7 days. The stock price has soared 89.3% in the past three months.

Carlisle is set to gain from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical technologies business and recovery in the commercial aerospace business are likely to drive CSL's performance.

Carlisle's focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending should be beneficial. For 2022, Carlisle expects revenues to grow more than 30% year over year. CSL's shareholder-friendly policies are likely to act as tailwinds.

Carlisle has an expected earnings growth rate of 68.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 11% over the last 7 days. The stock price has jumped 25.3% in the past three months.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today .

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1916675/top-5-momentum-picks-for-may-despite-feds-aggressive-stance

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.